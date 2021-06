1098 карат: в Ботсване нашли алмаз, который может быть третьим крупнейшим в мире

BOTSWANA'S 1,098 CARAT DIAMOND 💎



LOOK: A 1,098 carat diamond, believed to be the third largest gem-quality stone ever to be mined, has been discovered in Botswana.



The stone was presented to President Mokgweetsi Masisi on June 16. 📷 Debswana Diamond Company via Reuters pic.twitter.com/fTfVHn7exV