Корабельная коалиция: Нидерланды передадут Украине 2 противоминных тральщика Alkmaar

Ukraine is a maritime state.

We will defend our Black&Azov Seas as we do our land and skies.

I'm very grateful to the 🇳🇱 people, @MinPres Mark Rutte and my colleague @DefensieMin Kajsa Ollongren for the decision to provide 2 Alkmaar-class minehunters for the @UA_NAVY!

🇺🇦🤝🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/NSSpUqaUTD