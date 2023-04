Новий пакет допомоги Україні від Естонії - що увійде

Made a decision and informed new 🇪🇪gov, that @MoD_Estonia will send 155mm shells to 🇺🇦 as our share of 🇪🇺 1 million rounds to 🇺🇦. Additionally night vision and 5.56mm ammunition for UA Army. Will discuss more closely 🇪🇪 help to 🇺🇦 with @oleksiireznikov tomorrow in Ramstein.